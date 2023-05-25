EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan party till 4 am last week; Super Stars align at Galaxy

Over the years, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan (Names Alphabetically) have established themselves as the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian Cinema. The trio has some of the biggest blockbusters of the last 30 years under their names and are continuing to go strong even today, as their names are enough to get the audience’s attention. While things are slow in the industry at this point in time, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the three mighty Khans met around May 16 at Salman’s residence – Galaxy Apartment – and partied till 4 am.

Aamir, Salman and SRK discussed their own respective careers

“Aamir, being the perfectionist that he is, was the first one to reach Salman’s residence, as the other two were running slightly late due to the ongoing schedule of Tiger 3. It was a carnival once the three of them got together. Their conversations were centered around their own career, mistakes, failures, success, and nostalgia with all the funny anecdotes,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the trio had a lot of fun catching up together after a long time. “Salman and SRK also motivated Aamir to reduce his break and come back to the film set as soon as possible. They also joked and had their share of laughter with constant tongue-in-cheek moments with regard to Aamir's break from acting and the perfectionist acknowledged the same saying 'I am reading a lot of scripts'. Aamir, on the other hand, advised his two friends to accompany him on a holiday to Europe or US as he feels it’s time for them to let things easy rather than overburdening themselves with work,” the source informed adding further, “The three also discussed how it’s important to take on the challenge of signing on for the right subjects in today’s time and age as the audience expectations for their projects will always be sky high.”

Aamir spoke of Champions; SRK discussed Dunki

According to our insider, the three were extremely comfortable through the night and ended up partying till 4 in the morning. “Aamir usually prefers to sleep early, but with the two other party animals by his side, he didn’t realize how soon the time passed. Aamir also spoke to Salman about Champions and how he is keen to make the film with Salman in the near future, with SRK also getting excited to see SK sign on for the sports drama, which is in a slightly different space to conventional projects. Aamir and SRK discussed Dunki as well. SRK spoke about how Hirani is a delight to work with and it has been a career-best experience to be on a set as well managed as Dunki,” the source shared.

Well, we are sure, it must be a night to remember as three of the brightest stars of the universe came together in the Galaxy for a gala time!

