‘It should haunt audiences slowly…’: Ravi Basrur on Prashanth Neel’s request for music in Prabhas starrer

Salaar: Part 1, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, hit the big screens back on December 22, 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the soundtrack of the film was initially deemed subpar in comparison to KGF’s tracks.

However, over time, the music gained recognition from fans. Now, composer Ravi Basrur himself revealed the reason behind the soundtrack’s slow success.

Ravi Basrur reveals reason behind slow reception of Salaar’s soundtrack

Speaking with Gulte, Ravi Basrur emphasized that it was director Prashanth Neel’s request not to make the soundtracks in Salaar, which would become instant hits like those in KGF.

The composer said, “About Salaar, the thing is that Prashanth sir told me to create it like that only. He said, ‘Ravi ji, don’t make it like an immediate hit amongst listeners; instead, it should haunt the audiences slowly.’ He has beautiful judgment. Prashanth watches so many films, and I consider it lucky that he selected me.” (Loosely translated from Telugu)

Moreover, when he was asked about the public’s initial reactions to the Salaar soundtrack in comparison to KGF, Basrur added, “The problem is not with Salaar, but that is KGF’s problem.”

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is a Telugu-language epic neo noir action thriller starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists, it follows the story of two friends, Deva, an exiled prince, and Varadha, the incumbent prince.

After years of being apart, Khansaar and Varadha face the threat of a coup d'état in the absence of Varadha’s father, Raja Mannar. In hopes of fighting back, he enlists with the help of his friend Deva, setting the stage for an inevitable bloodshed.

Apart from the lead actors, the film featured an ensemble cast that included Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, and many more.

The movie is based on Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm, starring SriiMurali in the lead role. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire ended on a cliffhanger, teasing a sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Ravi Basrur’s next film

Looking ahead, Ravi Basrur has been roped in to compose the musical tracks and scores for the Jr NTR starrer Dragon (NTRNeel), directed by Prashanth Neel. Additionally, the composer is also working on Malayalam films like Asif Ali’s Tiki Taka and Kaaliyan starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar to hike his salary to Rs 175 crore? Actor believes even simple stories need Rs 300-400 crore budget— REPORT