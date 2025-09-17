Who Is Dylan Efron’s Girlfriend? All About His High School Sweetheart Courtney King

Dylan Efron, best known as the younger brother of Hollywood star Zac Efron, has made a name for himself in the world of reality television and beyond. After winning The Traitors Season 3 and now competing on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, fans are curious about his personal life. Many want to know more about Dylan Efron’s girlfriend, Courtney King, who has been by his side for years.

Dylan Efron and Courtney King’s long relationship

Efron has been dating Courtney King, his high school sweetheart, for nearly a decade. The couple first met while attending Arroyo Grande High School in California. During a March 2025 appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Dylan shared: “It works out really well, it’s not like I’m hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all that stuff. She doesn’t really like being on camera.”

Though the relationship began privately, Dylan Efron started posting about Courtney publicly in 2016. Unlike Dylan, who works in entertainment both on-screen and behind the scenes, Courtney keeps a low profile. Dylan appreciates that difference, saying: “It’s cool because she’s actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour-a-week job.”

Here’s what we know about Courtney King

Courtney does not work in Hollywood, but she has a big love for reality television. Dylan revealed on the podcast: “My girlfriend just watches a lot of [those shows]. So I’ll just be sitting down and all of a sudden I’ve watched a whole episode of Southern Charm. There’s some funny s— that goes down in this stuff.”

Despite his growing fame, Dylan has kept his relationship grounded and away from the spotlight. Fans have noticed that while he appears on red carpets and TV screens, Courtney remains off-camera, which Dylan says helps balance his life.

Are Dylan Efron and Courtney King getting married?

As of now, Dylan and Courtney are not engaged. However, marriage is part of their future plans. When asked about wedding bells on The Viall Files, Dylan said: “That’s something that’s definitely on the horizon. Well, she knows the answer. We’re working on it.” He added: “Courtney’s so down-to-earth, she’d never (impose a deadline). Look, we’re 33. She’s not going to put a deadline on it.”

The Traitors star also opened up about wanting a family. “I am now in that stage of, I’m looking at the next chapter. I want kids,” Dylan said. Inspired by his younger siblings Olivia and Henry, he added: “I got to see the joy of them growing up and I want that for myself, too.”

Dylan Efron and Courtney King may keep their romance private, but their long-lasting bond shows how strong their relationship is behind the cameras.

ALSO READ: Why Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Broke Up Just 48 Hours After His Birthday Tribute? Find Out Here