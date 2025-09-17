EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up Dhurandhar in Mid-October EXCLUSIVE: Mastii 4 to release on November 21 EXCLUSIVE: HAQ to release on November 7 EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha to start Laxman Utekar's next in November Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Kantara: Chapter 1 digital rights sold for record price EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani locked for Awarapan 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks for Coal King EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Anand Interview Baaghi 4

Mirai Box Office Collections: Teja Sajja starrer scores 86cr worldwide in five days

Mirai is a HIT film, which is something the Telugu film industry has starved for this year. There was potential for it to grow into a SUPER HIT, but that needed a bit stronger weekdays’ hold.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Sep 17, 2025  |  10:45 AM IST |  69K
Mirai still (image courtesy of People Media Factory)

Telugu film Mirai is holding well on weekdays, collecting Rs. 8 crore approx on Monday and Rs. 7 crore approx on Tuesday at the Indian box office. This takes its five-day cume to Rs. 64.50 crore approx. The film is headed for a Rs. 73-74 crore first week, which will keep it in the shot for Rs. 100 crore final.

Additionally, Mirai has collected Rs. 21.50 crore (USD 2.45 million) internationally, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs. 86 crore in five days.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirai in India are as follows:

Day Gross
Friday Rs. 14.75 cr.
Saturday Rs. 16.75 cr.
Sunday Rs. 18.00 cr.
Monday Rs. 8.00 cr.
Tuesday Rs. 7.00 cr.
   
Total Rs. 64.50 cr.

While the Tuesday daily drop of 12.50 per cent is good, it is a bit of a mirage. Looking in, the hold was aided by a 50 per cent jump in the Hindi dubbed version, boosted by the discount day. In Telugu states, the drop was a bit steep at 25 per cent. The absolute numbers are still pretty good, though the film needs to stabilise from here.

That said, Mirai is a HIT film, which is something the Telugu film industry has starved for this year. After the weekend, there was potential for it to grow into a SUPER HIT, but that needed a bit stronger weekdays’ hold than it got. This has been a recurring pattern this year, where films have appeared better in their first weekend, but then fell short of their presumed potential, examples being Hit 3 and Kuberaa. While Mirai has sustained better than those two, the trade had hoped for a touch more momentum.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 44.50 cr.
Nizam Rs. 20.50 cr.
Ceded Rs. 5.00 cr.
Andhra Rs. 19.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 6.10 cr.
Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 1.90 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr.
Rest of India (Hindi) Rs. 10.75 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 64.50 cr.
   
North America USD 1,950,000
Rest of World USD 500,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 2,450,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 86.00 cr.

