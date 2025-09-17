5 Best Netflix Shows Based on Books You Need to Watch Right Now

Books have long inspired some of the most popular TV shows, bringing powerful stories to screens worldwide. Netflix has adapted several bestselling novels into web series that continue to attract global audiences. From romance and drama to thrillers and fantasy, here are five of the best Netflix shows based on books.

Bridgerton

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey

Director: Chris Van Dusen

Language: English

Genre: Historical drama, Romance

Release Date: December 25, 2020

Netflix’s Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn’s book Queen Charlotte. The British period drama is set in the early 1800s in a fictional London society. It follows the Bridgerton family as each season focuses on one sibling navigating life, love, and societal expectations. The mix of romance, costumes, and storytelling makes it a fan favorite.

You

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail

Director: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Language: English

Genre: Psychological thriller, Drama

Release Date: September 9, 2018

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel You, this Netflix series explores the dark side of obsession. Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg, a dangerously obsessive man who stalks and manipulates women he falls for. The show takes viewers inside his disturbing mind as he commits crimes to hide his secrets.

The Vampire Diaries

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder

Director: Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec

Language: English

Genre: Supernatural drama, Fantasy

Release Date: September 10, 2009

Inspired by L.J. Smith’s novel series, The Vampire Diaries remains one of the most popular fantasy dramas. It tells the story of vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, who fall in love with human Elena Gilbert. The show mixes supernatural elements with romance, making it a cult favorite among fans.

13 Reasons Why

Cast: Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe

Director: Brian Yorkey

Language: English

Genre: Teen drama, Mystery

Release Date: March 31, 2017

Jay Asher’s novel 13 Reasons Why inspired this Netflix adaptation. The story follows Hannah Baker, a teenager who takes her life after facing bullying and peer pressure. Before her death, she records 13 tapes revealing the reasons and people responsible for her decision. The series sparked global conversations about mental health and suicide awareness.

Virgin River

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence

Director: Sue Tenney

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Date: December 6, 2019

Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling novels, Virgin River tells the story of Melinda Monroe, a widowed nurse who moves from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California for a fresh start. The show’s six seasons highlight themes of healing, love, and community.

