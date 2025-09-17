Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's courtroom comedy sells 11,000 tickets in National Chains, targets double-digit opening

Jolly LLB 3 is one of the biggest releases of this year. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, is hitting the big screens this weekend. The advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 was made open on September 15, Monday, four days before the release.

Bankrolled by Star Studios, Jolly LLB 3 has sold over 11,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day, as of 11 PM, September 16. With two days still to go, the movie should aim for a strong surge in sales.

Jolly LLB 3 targets a double-digit opening, relies on word-of-mouth

The Akshay Kumar starrer comedy drama is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore net at the Indian box office. Since Jolly LLB 3 is not frontloaded on mass factors, it is expected to see a significant growth over the weekend, depending on its spot bookings and word-of-mouth among the audience. Moreover, the movie is releasing on a working day, which will play a significant factor in its decent opening day collections.

If the movie manages to open to a positive reception, it will see a big boost in its collections from Saturday onwards. The fate of Jolly LLB 3 is crucial for Akshay Kumar, as his last few ventures have not performed well at the box office. Though Sky Force and Kesari Chapter 2 met with a positive reception, their box office performances aren't very satisfying.

For the unversed, Jolly LLB 3 serves as the third installment of the popular courtroom comedy film franchise. While the pioneer film had Arshad Warsi playing the lead, the second film saw Akshay Kumar in the black coat. And now, both actors are coming to face each other in the upcoming installment.

