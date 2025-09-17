Exclusive: Unni Mukundan to play PM Narendra Modi in his biopic, titled MAA Vande

On the significant occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17), production house Silver Cast Creations is all set to make a big announcement. In a momentous reveal, a biopic on PM Modi is in the making, and the pivotal character will be brought to life by none other than Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, renowned for his performance in Marco, which took the nation by storm.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, based on true incidents,that the film will trace the journey of PM Modi from childhood to becoming the leader of the nation. Titled MAA VANDE, the biopic will not only showcase his achievements but also highlight the bond he shared with his mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi, and how her love served as an unparalleled source of inspiration throughout his life. Along with a pan-India release, the film will also be made in English.

The film will be helmed by director Kranthi Kumar CH. The cinematography will be in the expert hands of KK Senthil Kumar ISC, famed for his work on blockbusters like Baahubali and Eega. Adding to the film's grandeur, the musical sensation Ravi Basrur will be composing the score, while the editing will be managed by the renowned Sreekar Prasad. On the other hand, Sabu Cyril will oversee production design, and action choreography will be crafted by King Solomon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar in mid-October; Aims to start Don 3 from January 2026