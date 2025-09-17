Justin Bieber Paid 10 Million USD for Coachella Headliner Show? Reports Arise After Full Lineup Announcement

Justin Bieber is cashing in! The pop icon was just announced as the headliner for the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma. The singer has previously performed on the famed stage four different times in the past but his much awaited headlining gig is a first. Following his surprise drops with albums SWAG and SWAG II, which both received immense praise from fans and critics alike, Justin Bieber is eyeing another successful run. According to latest reports, the star was paid a seven figure deal for his upcoming performance.

Justin Bieber nabs multi-million dollar deal for Coachella show

As per a Rolling Stone report, he has managed to win upwards of 10 million USD for his 2-day stage at Coachella 2026. The feat is even more impressive considering the Baby hitmaker has no agent to do his bidding. Previously managed by Scooter Braun, the two parted ways in the most non-amicable way, with latest updates suggesting a loan repayment issue being at the center of their dispute.

With the success of his latest releases, that have managed to top music charts across platforms and cities around the world, Justin Bieber has grabbed tens of millions of views, listens, and subsequently money for his songs. His previous releases also climbed up the charts as fans revisited his older songs. Moreover, nods to his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues have been absolute crowd pullers. This promising run has managed to solve all the financial woes that the star was reportedly facing, with him going ‘broke’ being the focus of everyone’s attention at the start of the year.

The Daisies star marks his first performance in the United States in over 4 years following the initial delay and cancellation of his 2022 Justice World Tour. Meanwhile, other performers among the 2026 Coachella lineup include, Young Thug, Addison Rae, FKA Twigs, BIGBANG, KATSEYE, SHINee’s Taemin, BINI, Sombr, Swae Lee, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Armand Van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Giveon, Labrinth, Dijon, and many more.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Rolling Stone. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

