Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office of Jolly LLB 3, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Thama in India

While Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is setting the big screen ablaze with its box office performance, here's a look at the opening day predictions of the upcoming Hindi releases. One must note that these projections are made based on current trends, buzz and hype around the movies, seeing response to their promotional assets.

Jolly LLB 3 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari look for a double-digit start

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is the next big release from Hindi cinema. The Subhash Kapoor directorial is looking for a double-digit start in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore. Though the promotional assets have met with decent reception, their pre-release hype is not up to the mark. However, if the movie manages to open to superlative word-of-mouth, it will see a big boom on Saturday.

Besides Jolly LLB 3, Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi is releasing on the same date. Starring two debutantes, Aishvarya Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, Nishaanchi will open in the vicinity of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. Its box office fate will heavily depend on the audience reception.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 11 crore to Rs 12 crore. So far, the buzz is there among the audience; let's see how it reflects on the footfalls. A lot of this rom-com depends on the performance of another Gandhi Jayanti release, Kantara 2 in Hindi

Thama and Dhurandhar eye for Rs 20 crore plus start

Set to hit the screens on Diwali 2025, Thama has the potential to debut with a solid opening of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the horror-comedy film has immense buzz among the audience.

Another film which can explode at the box office is Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh-led action thriller is targeting an opening of Rs 20 crore to Rs 22 crore net. The Aditya Dhar directorial has the potential to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat targets an opening of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore, depending on how the audience is craving for tragic romantic films nowadays. Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur is likely to open in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

The Day 1 India Box Office Prediction Of Indian Movies In Hindi Is As Under:

Date Movie India Net Hindi Prediction September 19 Nishaanchi Rs 0.50 - Rs 0.75 crore September 19 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 10.00 - Rs 12.00 crore October 1 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Rs 10.50 - Rs 11.50 crore October 17 Thama Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore October 21 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Rs 7.00 - Rs 8.00 crore November 21 120 Bahadur Rs 3.00 - Rs 4.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 20.00 - Rs 22.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

