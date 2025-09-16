Dashavatar Box Office Day 5: Dilip Prabhavalkar's suspense thriller records good jump, nets Rs 1.10 crore on discounted Tuesday

Dashavatar is performing well at the box office, becoming a ray of hope for the Marathi film industry. Starring legendary actor Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, Dashavatar recorded a good jump today on its first Tuesday, indicating acceptance of the subject among the audience and the critics.

Released on September 12, the Marathi movie opened with Rs. 50 lakh on its first day. With glowing word-of-mouth, the movie witnessed an instant surge in its collections over the weekend. It collected Rs 1.25 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Sunday, making its opening weekend of Rs 4 crore net at the Indian box office.

Dashavatar records a good spike on Tuesday, collects Rs 6 crore in 5 days

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon; Dashavatar remained very strong on its first Monday, when it collected nearly Rs. 1 crore, almost double its opening day.

As per estimates, the movie has recorded a solid spike of 20 percent, benefitting from the subsidised ticket fares. It collected Rs 1.10 crore on Day 5, taking the 5-day cume to Rs 6 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Subodh Khanolkar, the movie is expected to keep bringing the audience to the cinemas and wrap its opening week somewhere around Rs 7.50 crore to Rs 8 crore. The Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer is likely to storm past the Rs 10 crore net mark in its second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 6.00 crore

Since the Marathi film industry hasn't seen much success this year, Dashavatar is a ray of hope. The movie is likely to close its theatrical run, ending the dearth of a clean hit movie for the film industry.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

