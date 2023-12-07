EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks suave in new pic; is it from his film with Sai Pallavi? Read on
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been actively doing theatre for the past few years and is now gearing up for his film with Sai Pallavi. Recently, a new picture of Junaid has surfaced.
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has been creating a lot of buzz lately as he gears up for his Bollywood debut; he is doing a film with Sai Pallavi. Recently a picture of him has surfaced which has begged the question if it is from his film with Sai. Khan has been extensively active in theatre for the past few years and this picture has ignited more anticipation for his film.
Junaid Khan looks dashing in new PIC
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan looks absolutely stunning in a new picture of him. Donned in a light colour shirt and black pants, Khan can be seen smiling as he holds a suit in one of his hands. This picture has sparked the question if it's his look from his new film with Sai Pallavi. However, it has not been confirmed.
Earlier, it was reported that Khan is doing a love story with Sai, which is set in the Japanese winter. Recently, we have got to know that it went on the floor on December 1st. The yet-to-be-titled love story will also feature the Snow Festival of Sapporo which will be the first time in Indian cinema.
Check out the picture!
Junaid Khan's work front
Junaid Khan is doing a film called Maharaj which is produced by Yash Raj Films. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the social thriller is reportedly based on true events and will be released on Netflix. It also stars Sharvari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey.
Earlier, in an interview with News18, Aamir Khan revealed that Junaid will debut as a producer and not as an actor. "Junaid is about to enter the film industry. What’s surprising is that he’s entering Bollywood not as an actor, as of now, but he is taking his first step as a producer like my father", he said. The 3 Idiots actor said that the film is called Pritam Pyaare where he also has 4-5 scenes.
