Junaid Khan talks about carrying his father Aamir Khan's legacy; says 'Life pans out differently for everybody'

Junaid Khan debuted with a hard-hitting role as a journalist in Yash Raj Films' period drama, Maharaj. The star kid has been receiving appreciation for his performance in the recently released film.

Junaid was recently quizzed about carrying his father, superstar Aamir Khan's legacy forward.

Junaid Khan is 'enjoying' his journey

In a recent interview with YouTuber Puja Talwar, Junaid Khan shared that he is paving his path while exploring his career.

When asked if he is a 'perfectionist' like his dad, Aamir, and whether he is under pressure to carry the superstar's legacy, the star kid denied saying, "I don't think so."

"Everybody has to do their own thing. Life pans out differently for everybody. I’m on this journey, enjoying myself," he added.

Aamir Khan likes films except his own movies, says Junaid

Junaid Khan has often been asked how Aamir Khan reacted to his debut in Maharaj since the movie's release. Junaid spoke about it again, saying his father "likes everything."

"As an audience and, when he watches something he wants to enjoy it, so he ends up liking it. Barring his own films where he’s not an audience," the Maharaj actor said.

Earlier in an interview, Junaid Khan shared that Aamir Khan "liked" his film, Maharaj. Junaid also talked about receiving feedback from the superstar. The young actor said that Aamir doesn't interfere in his work unless he asks "something very specific." The 59-year-old actor often gives him advice, Junaid added.

All about Maharaj

Also starring Sharvari Wagh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles, Maharaj was released on Netflix on June 21. The period drama was supposed to hit the screens on June 14; however, the film was put on hold for some time.

Junaid Khan was cast in the lead role as Karsandas Mulji, the journalist and social reformer who fought for women's rights in India. The film is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

Junaid Khan is now gearing up for an untitled film with Khushi Kapoor. The actors have been shooting the second schedule of the upcoming rom-com in Delhi these days.

