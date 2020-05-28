EXCLUSIVE: Ashish Chanchlani: Difficult phase was when I went through mental stress and had to create content

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashish Chanchlani answered a few fan questions about his journey, his personal life, going through mental stress, chose between BB Ki Vines and Carry Minati. Read.

Content Creator Ashish Chanchlani is the third most subscribed YouTuber in India. His content strikes a chord with the audience like no one else and is also one of the most loved and followed social media stars. From pursuing engineering to being the Ashish Chanchlani today, he has achieved several milestones including representing India at Avengers Infinity Wars and Endgame. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashish answered a few fan questions about his journey, his personal life, going through mental stress, chose between BB Ki Vines and Carry Minati.

When a fan asked him the 'hardest moment' of his life, Ashish replied, "When I went through mental stress and personal things happening in life and then being able to create content for the public. Not being in the right space and still be able to do that is really difficult. It is my fans who push me out of this. Of course, the family is there, but when I am mentally spaced or disturbed, I check my DMs and see how much I have affected them through my content, and that helps me. They are my pillars."

Ashish's fan following is huge and while he is out there as the content creator, he has kept his personal life very private. The majority of the fans also wished to know about his girlfriend. When we asked him, Ashish laughed it off saying that he understands that his fans love him and hence want to know all the updates about him but this is something he doesn't like to share and he would like to keep it that way.

