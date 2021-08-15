EXCLUSIVE: After Raazi and Shershaah, Karan Johar to produce freedom fighter, Usha Mehta’s biopic

Over the last five years, has produced patriotic films like the Raazi, Kesari, Gunjan Saxena and the recently released, SherShaah. The producer recently announced the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought legendary courtroom battle to uncover the truth about Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. And now, we have learnt that Dharma Productions is developing a script on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

“Usha Mehta ran an underground pirate radio called Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement and gave tough time to the British Government. Post-Independence, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of India. It’s a heroic story of an unsung hero and the creative team at Dharma has been working on this script for a while now,” revealed a source, adding further that the film will be directed by Kannan Iyer, who is also writing the script with Darab Farooqui.

The script is based on the play, Khar Khar, written by Amatya Goradia and Pritesh Sodha, which won Best Script and Best Director Award at IPTA's Inter-collegiate drama competition. “This one is in the space of Raazi, with ample thrills and drama, and a top A-list actress is expected to come on board to play the titular role,” the source added, informing that casting and pre-production is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently in Delhi all geared up to commence shooting for his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is said to be a rom-com spanning generations with a formidable ensemble featuring , , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in lead. Ranveer plays the role of a Delhi boy in this film, while details of other characters have been kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Usha Mehta Biopic and more Dharma Productions.

