EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gears up to get back on sets & sports new look – Is it for May Day, Rudra or Thank God?

As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is slowing down, the Hindi film industry is getting back on track. While announced his new production in collaboration with Dil Raju earlier in the day, we hear the superstar is all set to go back on the sets soon. According to sources, he has already started prep for his return to the sets next month.

“Through this break, Ajay has worked out on a very special attire for his next project. It’s a look designed carefully as per demand of the script and character. He is growing his beard and has attained a lean body type for the character,” revealed as source close to the development, adding further that the details of the project in question will be revealed soon. “It could be for his digital debut, Rudra, his directorial, May Day co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, the Indra Kumar directorial, Thank God or for something new altogether,” the source added.

The look has been the talking point on the social media with Devgn fans speculating and wondering what is their hero up-to. We also reached out to photographer, Jitu Savlani, to check on an update for this look. He rather kept it short, “Please wait and watch.” On the work front, Devgn’s last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, proved to be the highest grossing film of 2020 and he is now gearing up for the digital premiere of Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The actor will also be seen as Singham in the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi, which features and in the lead. There are many more projects in his kitty including Maidaan, the official remake of Kaithi, Neeraj Pandey directorial, Chanakya, Singham 3 and Golmaal 5 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will soon bring an update on Ajay Devgn’s new look and the shoot diary.

