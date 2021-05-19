EXCLUSIVE: Sets of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan destroyed by cyclone in Mumbai

Producer Boney Kapoor reveals that they are yet to shoot 4 more football matches and will rebuild the stadium once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

On Monday, Mumbai was hit by cyclone Tauktae, with heavy rains and breeze hitting the city. It leads to damage at multiple locations, and the Hindi film industry too suffered losses due to the cyclone. Pinkvulla has exclusively learnt that the sets of fronted sports drama, Maidaan, were damaged due to the cyclone. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the development that a standing set in Mumbai was destroyed. It has resulted in financial losses to the makers.

"We had built an entire footfall stadium to shoot 8 matches in the final schedule. While we are done with 4 matches, the shoot was halted due to lockdown and now, the cyclone has destroyed our set. It's unfortunate, but everyone is suffering in some way or another. Thankfully, there is no injury to human life," Boney Kapoor told Pinkvilla. We hear, the sets will be rebuilt once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

For those unaware, the makers had constructed a massive football stadium in Madh Island in early 2020 to shoot multiple international matches. The same was dismantled in May last year due to the coronavirus infused lockdown. The makers constructed it again towards the end of 2020, and this is the second time, that their set is destroyed due to cyclone.

In Maidaan, Ajay Devgn plays the role of former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose guidance, the Indian team scaled new heights in the 1950s. The film directed by Amit Sharma is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 15. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

