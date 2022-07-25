EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Om Raut for a huge theatrical extravaganza?

Ranveer Singh is choosing some of the biggest feature films of Hindi cinema at this point of time, concentrating to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience. While his upcoming two films include the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus and the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the latest chatter in the industry is that Ranveer is in advanced talks with Om Raut for a big scale theatrical extravaganza.

"Om Raut and Ranveer Singh have been talking about an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people's minds. The film is yet to get a title, but the conversations are in the advanced stages at the moment," revealed a source on the condition of anonymity. The collaboration is special as it marks the union of Om Raut, who is one of the most sought after filmmaker after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the soon to be released, Adipurush, and Ranveer Singh, one of India's most credible actors at the moment. "It's a collaboration that will create noise across the country," the source added.

Apart from the yet untitled Om Raut film, Ranveer is also doing the Anniyan remake with Shankar, which goes on the floors sometime next year and also another film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With a film each with Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Shankar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Om Raut, Ranveer will further solidify his position as a Pan India hero in the time to come by. He has delivered some memorable films last decade with the likes of Band Baaja Baarat, Ram Leela, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, Simmba and Gully Boy.

According to a recent report, Ranveer has also bought a new house on Bandstand right next to SRK's mansion, Mannat. He has become the third celebrity to have a house at Bandstand in Bandra after the two mighty Khan's - Shah Rukh and Salman. Meanwhile, Om is presently busy with the post production of his upcoming Pan India film, Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Om Raut - Ranveer Singh film.

