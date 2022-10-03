EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff: ‘It’s a buddy film’

Ali Abbas Zafar is getting two of India’s biggest action stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action packed entertainer is produced by Pooja Entertainment, and is slated to go on floors in the month of January. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Ali opened up about the film. He says, “I have been a fan of action films, I just love that genre. In the current times, action films get a phenomenal response all over the world. I like two hero films and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a buddy film. This genre has it’s own charm.’

The director insists that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings two different schools of action together. “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time,” he informs adding further, “It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”