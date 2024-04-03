EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar promises something 'very special' for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fans in BMCM's end credit scene

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a week away from release and the industry and the film are riding on high expectations. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is made on a huge budget and features two of the biggest Bollywood action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, AAZ shared various interesting details regarding the film.

Ali Abbas Zafar wants fans to not miss the end credit scene of BMCM

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises to be an action extravaganza with top action stars of Bollywood in the lead. On being asked if fans can expect a franchise out of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar suggested fans to not miss the end credit scene while watching the film. "I think they will find something very special with Akshay sir (Akshay Kumar) and Tiger (Tiger Shroff)'s character and I think Akshay sir has pushed his limits beyond of what he's done lately in his films. And, I feel they will be very proud of what Akshay sir and Tiger have done on this film." he said while adding, "There's lot more happening so they need to wait till the end credits to see where this film goes"

Watch the full interview here:

Ali Abbas Zafar on the idea to make Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Talking about how the idea of making the film came to his mind, Ali Abbas Zafar said that he always wanted to make a larger-than-life two-hero action film and he started working on the idea during lockdown.

"I wanted to do a two-hero action film. I always love multi-starrers I feel that there is a great fascination as a maker to make films where you have three to four big stars, hero, heroines, hero-villain films those are the kind of films that I've grown up watching," he said while explaining his desire to make quintessential commercial potboilers and larger than life cinema that Indian film industry is known for.

The filmmaker also recalled getting a call from producer Jackky Bhagnani regarding the film. "Jackie called me one day. I was in Abu Dhabi. He called me and he said that 'I really want to make one big action film with you and I have a offer on a table'," Ali shared that when he asked him for details, Jackky said, "I've Akshay sir and Tiger in one film that those two actors have signed with me. Can you design an action film around them?"

"And I was like, yes, why not? Because, for anyone for that matter, to have a combination of two lethal action heroes as we call them the real action heroes would be a dream for any director to explore. So then I started adapting them as one of the heroes in the film and that is where the journey began," shared the BMCM director.

More About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the upcoming action-thriller Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, in the lead. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is expected to be a globe-trotting spy action thriller with two soldiers, Firoz and Rakesh, trying to stop Kabir, a revenge-seeking scientist who is keen on using AI to destroy India. Initially scheduled to release in December last year, the film is now all set to arrive in theaters on April 10, 2024, coinciding with Eid.

