EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt declines Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy owing to date issues

Slowly and steadily, has proved herself to be the best from this generation. Whether it's her performances or commerce, she has several filmmakers queueing up at her door on a regular basis. The recent one being Dinesh Vijan who approached her for one of his next ventures - a horror comedy. But we hear that Alia had to say 'no' to the film.

A source close to the actress tells us, "Alia met Dinu and he offered her the movie, which has her playing the main lead. She had initially verbally agreed to come on board but now, the whole Coronavirus outbreak has put everything in a state of disarray. Alia and her team looked at every possible way of accommodating Maddock Films' next but they couldn't find a window and she had to say no to it." On the work front, she is extremely occupied with her work commitments. The Kalank actress has given over 120 days for the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi and a considerable portion is still left to be shot. Apart from that, a little bit of Sadak 2 also needs to be filmed once situation gets back to normal, followed by a bit of patchwork on Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Then, she has to now figure out her new dates for 's Takht which also faced a huge brunt because of the severe Corona outbreak in Italy, where it was initially planned to roll in March.

The horror comedy is said to be directed by AndhaDhun writer Yogesh Chandekar who will also be making his debut with this project. Stree director Amar Kaushik is the creative producer on the film, and they all wanted Alia because they felt she suits the character to the T. Unlike her other films, this is more breezy and fun. Alia had also liked the whole idea and apparently agreed verbally. But now, with the date issues, she has politely declined the offer. We hope the union of the actor and the banner happens soon!

