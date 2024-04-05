EXCLUSIVE: An animated prelude to Kalki to premiere on OTT; Prabhas dubs for his part

The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone is one of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. The sci-fi film is a futuristic superhero saga set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology and Vyjayanthi Movies over the last year have created the right noise with their marketing campaign. As the film is nearing its release, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update that should make all the Prabhas fans happy.

An animated prelude to Kalki in the works

According to sources close to the development, Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies have developed a special animated prelude to Kalki, which will see a direct-to-digital premiere on a leading digital player. “The prelude to Kalki will basically give the audience a glimpse into the world of this Nag Ashwin directorial. It’s a one-of-its-kind extended video in the animated format, wherein Prabhas himself has dubbed for his character,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Kalki begins from the part where this animated prelude ends and is expected to introduce the characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone among others.

“The digital player has paid a bomb to acquire the animated film and this will be a global premiere, leading to the starting point of Kalki on the big screen. This is the first time that an Indian Film will have a prelude, and the makers are sticking to their vision of making and marketing a film at global levels. The output of animation is also at par with the best in the world. The exact timelines for the release of Kalki Animated Prelude have been kept under wraps for now, but the makers are set to create history by a one of its kind campaigns” the source added.

Kalki release date announcement is expected to be made soon

While the makers have already announced May 9, 2024 release, our sources inform us that there might be a delay by a couple of weeks depending on the election scenario in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “The official date announcement is around the corner, followed by the asset launches like teaser, trailer, songs and the prelude,” the source concluded.

