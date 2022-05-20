EXCLUSIVE: Anand being remade, here’s what Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s granddaughter Tapur has to say

Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Anand starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan is a classic and has received tremendous love in all these years. It was recently announced that the movie is being remade by original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy along with Vikram Khakhar. However, no other details about the project have been revealed as yet. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mukherjee’s granddaughter Tapur Chatterji reacts to the news.

“I was surprised when I heard about it, but it’s nice to know that classics like these are still remembered and are being remade for the new generation. If people are making it, then obviously it has had an impact on them and want to pass it on to the generations to come. I hope they do justice to it,” says Tapur. She is Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s daughter Surashree Chatterji’s child.

Meanwhile, in the press release sent yesterday, Sameer Raj Sippy had said, “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

Besides Khanna and Bachchan, Anand had also featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo in pivotal roles. It had bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie is also popularly remembered for its songs and the musical score.

