Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat shares 1st reaction on being offered to dance in Jaadu; also drops another BIG surprise

Jaideep Ahlawat left everyone pleasantly surprised with his dance moves in the Jaadu song, the first track from his heist film, Jewel Thief. The upcoming film that also features Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor features the Paatal Lok actor dancing for the first time. Reflecting on the same, the actor candidly mentioned that he assured the makers that he could dance this much.

Advertisement

The first track from Jewel Thief, Jaadu, was released nearly a week back, and ever since, the internet has been going gaga over the smooth moves of Jaideep Ahlawat. Prior to this, no one expected the actor ruling hearts with his acting could also have everyone go weak on their knees with his stellar dance performance.

Talking about it with Mid-Day, Jaideep admitted that not even the film producers Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand had any idea about his interest in dancing. However, when he was asked to do so, Ahlawat immediately mentioned, "I can manage this much dance," with a smile. The actor further mentioned that he always knew he could dance, but he never got such a script.

However, he expressed happiness about the producer's thinking of making him dance. "They could have easily shot the song only with Saif and Nikita. But Kunal bhai [Kapoor] and I were included. I saw the opportunity and accepted it,” he said.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he also revealed that the actor would be putting on his dance shoes again soon for a film that is yet to be released. “I did a film before Jewel Thief. Its release got delayed,” he revealed.

Jaideep called it an “ek dum mast (pretty great)” experience working in Jewel Thief after several serious roles in the past. He explained that he has done everything in the past, citing the example of Commando, where he had only one dialogue.

According to him, dialogue-baazi becomes fun when it is not force-fitted. He emphasized that he has grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, so playing such a character didn’t require any preparation.

Directed by Robbie Gulati and Kookie Gulati, the upcoming heist film is set to release on Netflix on April 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: Nadaaniyan’s Ibrahim Ali Khan REACTS to people saying he has his dad Saif Ali Khan’s face: ‘Actually, I do have my own…’