The Ba***ds of Bollywood Review: Aryan Khan’s debut directorial is bold, inventive, and a hilarious satire

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, starring Lakshya Lalwani and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, is now streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2025. Directed by Aryan Khan in his debut venture, this 7-episode series is an action-adventure comedy drama packed with hilarious moments and a sharp satirical lens on the film industry.

With intense performances and several cameos, this show stands out for its brilliance and boldness. If you’re planning to watch it, here’s the Pinkvilla review for the same.

The Plot

The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of Aasman Singh, a newcomer in Bollywood who quickly rises to fame after his debut film as a leading man. Following his success, the actor becomes involved in the politics of the film industry, eventually landing a role opposite superstar Ajay Talvar’s daughter, Karishma Talvar.

As Ajay opposes this collaboration, he does everything in his power to sabotage Aasaman’s career. What follows is a gripping narrative exploring why a seasoned superstar is determined to bring down a rising talent. The series clearly blends elements of action, romance, raunchy comedy, and drama to create a full-blown Bollywood-style spectacle.

The Good

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is bold and inventive in its storytelling. The show explores and breaks down the industry norms through a satirical lens, offering a layered and self-aware narrative.

From the first episode itself, the show adapts the filmy style of a Bollywood movie, while retaining the pacing and structure of a web series. The characters and the emotions they harbor burst with energy that a viewer would love to complete in a single watch.

With every character, including cameos, serving their purpose in the series, the show does not spare time for filler content. From a writing perspective itself, The Ba***ds of Bollywood attempts something bold which may not have happened if created by any other filmmaker.

Aryan Khan's directorial skills shine through every single part of the show, even paying close attention to the momentum, aligning each episode with his distinct visual flair.

However, it's the writing by Aryan, alongside companions Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, that stands as the soul of the web series. With razor-sharp dialogues and comedic timing, it offers both insight and entertainment.

Additionally, the cameos too, aren’t just for laughs but also to progress the story forward, making their presence earned rather than gimmicky.

Coming to the technical side, The Ba***ds of Bollywood handles cinematography and editing to the greatest extent. The visuals captured by Jay Pinak Oza were exhilaratingly edited by Nitin Baid.

Furthermore, while the musical tracks were refreshing to listen to, the background scores by Shashwat Sachdev deserve all the praise. Especially in a particular scene where Bobby Deol’s Ajay Talvar is introduced with a remixed version of Soldier Soldier.

The Bad

While most of the show was impressive with its fun nuances, the biggest drawback will be the lack of romance, for which the intensity is building. Even though the backbone and the final outburst stand on top of the romance, it is never fully explored, shying away from landing the punches when it was needed.

Despite being an entertaining venture, there are instances where some sequences will feel cliché, but in the end, it all ties down easily to fulfill its purpose.

The Performances

Lakshya Lalwani, playing the role of Aasman Singh, absolutely hits it out of the park with his performance. The brooding nature of a rising Bollywood actor, but also capturing the naivety of a newcomer, the actor balances with utmost perfection.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol, with his intensity and charisma, playing a grey-shaded veteran superstar, adds all the more flavor to the series. While Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Sahher Bambba do their parts well, it was Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, and Rajat Bedi who managed to stay in one’s mind with their emotional and hilarious performances.

Watch the promo of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Verdict

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a must-watch if you love raunchy action comedies with episodes and dialogues that aren’t meant for children. The boldness in the concept itself, being a self-aware and taunting narrative, makes the series one of the best in the genre, in recent times.

