EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik spills beans on his birthday plans amid pandemic; Overwhelmed with Echo's success

Armaan Malik is one of the most successful singers Bollywood has ever witnessed and each of his tracks tends to win millions of hearts. From Tumhe Apna Banane Ka to Bol Do Na Zara, the renowned singer has given us numerous hit tracks which have struck the right chord. Interestingly, Armaan Malik is turning a year older today and his fans are keen to know about his plans for the special day. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the popular singer revealed that he is planning to celebrate his birthday with family and close friends.

He said, “My birthday plans are always low-key. I am going to spend time with family, friends, as safely as we can, and chat with my listeners as every year. They have made the day all the more special for me with their sheer presence and love”. Furthermore, Armaan also spoke about the COVID 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown and said that it’s has been a hard time for everyone. He also emphasised that people need to fight the pandemic together.

Speaking about the same, Armaan said, “Generally speaking, the lockdown brought about mixed feelings of peace and angst in people. Being informed about the state of the world was at odds with staying sane. People were and are going through financial challenges and mental health issues. My fans write to me about how lost and hopeless they feel. We've convinced ourselves that we've got to handle everything at once and all by ourselves. It’s a hard time but I believe if we stay together, help each other and fight the pandemic, we can emerge stronger and healthier. Sending my love to everyone out there, wishing them light, hope and a better tomorrow”.

Meanwhile the on the work front, Armaan is basking in the success of his first international collaboration with Korean-American singer Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR – Echo. He is overwhelmed with the response and said, “It feels amazing to be embraced by listeners from around the world for my first international collaboration. There's so much that the pursuit of quality music has bestowed upon me that it leaves me overwhelmed from time to time. I have my listeners to thank and I look for opportunities to celebrate them. I was excited to be representing India at the global front with this pop song”.

When quizzed about his experience of working with Eric and DJ KSHMR, Armaan was all praises for them and called it an enriching experience. “Every moment spent on creating thrilled me,” he added.

