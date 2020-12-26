EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik on Veham’s success, collaborating with Manan Bhardwaj: Great note to end 2020 on

Armaan Malik's recent track Veham, which was released a couple of days ago, has been well received by the audience. The song features Asim Riaz and the lyrics have been penned by lyricist duo Rashmi Virag.

Armaan Malik has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days, after all, his recent single Veham featuring Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik has been a massive hit among the fans. For the uninitiated, the song has been penned by Rashmi Virag while the music has been composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Veham was released early this month and has gone on to become a chartbuster, touching millions of hearts, Needless to say, the entire team of Veham is overwhelmed by the stupendous response to the song.

While lyricist Virag is overjoyed about the song being well received in all departments, Manan feels over the moon with the adulation coming his way. On the other hand, Armaan has claimed that he was confident about the success of Veham. “I am really loving the response from the fans. It’s a great note to end 2020 on,” he added. In fact, Manan is all praises for Asim and Sakhi’s performance in the song and stated that having them on board was cherry on the cake.

In an exclusive conversation with the Pinkvilla, the team got candid about their journey for Veham. Talking about the idea behind the song, Virag stated, “This song was all about unrequited love. that was the brief given to us while writing this song and it was supposed to be bordering on the lines of a heartbreak, sad romantic infused with a lot of energy in it and prima facie it should connect with the audiences. So that was the brief and I think we all did a pretty good job.” While the melody has been composed by Manan, he revealed that when he had approached T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar with the tune, they had decided to finalise Armaan for singing the song.

Furthermore, Armaan and Virag have been all praises for Manan with whom they had collaborated with for the first time. The acclaimed lyricist stated that Manan has a genuine gift of talent in creating eternal melodies. The handsome singer was also seen lauding Manan and called him an amazing composer. To note, Virag had collaborated with Armaan and his brother Amaal Mallik. So, when quizzed about his experience working with the Malik brothers, the renowned lyricist stated, “Amaal is a musician, he is a music director. So, he is the person responsible for creating. Armaan is responsible for delivering on the creation. So that is the work-wise difference that I can come up with. Personality-wise I think both brothers are very different. Armaan is slightly shy and more reserved and softer person whereas Amaal, in his approach towards his work, he is very aggressive.”

For uninitiated, Armaan has been on a roll lately. Not just he has been winning hearts with his singles here, he had also released his debut English single Control which also became a chartbuster. Talking about working in the West, the renowned singer called it a dream come true moment. “I never let myself be in one lane. I have always wanted to variate my singing and keep challenging myself at every step of my career. It’s a great experience working in both in the west and in Bollywood and non film space in India. Both are different, the working style is different in both the industry but I am glad I got an experience of both of them. And I am glad I got to do something I always wanted to do for a very long time. I wanted to sing in English and release international music since I was 15. I am glad that my dreams came true in 2020,” he added.

Interestingly, there have been speculations about Armaan making his acting debut soon on the silver screen. However, the young singer feels that he will take up acting if he is offered an interesting project in the future. Armaan said, “To be honest my first love is music and it will always be music. But if there is a certain project which I feel works for me, maybe a story about a musician or a singer, probably on the lines of Aashiqui or Rockstar, in that kind of genres, I would be keen on trying something like that. if it is offered to me, I would explore that.”

