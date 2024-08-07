Bigg Boss OTT 3 ended with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner. Kritika Malik, one of the top five contestants, was eliminated in 5th place during the finale. A few days after the show concluded, a video surfaced online showing the moments after Anil Kapoor announced Kritika Malik’s eviction.

In the video, Kritika is seen standing up from the couch after Anil Kapoor announced her elimination. She wished her fellow contestant, Ranvir Shorey, luck as he bid her farewell. Ranvir hugs Kritika and kisses her on the cheek, which prompted a reaction from Armaan Malik, Kritika’s husband.

Kritika was immediately taken aback by Ranvir's actions, looking a bit uncomfortable. She kept her composure and turned her face away before giving Ranvir a hug. The camera caught Armaan Malik looking upset and giving Ranvir a death stare after he kissed Kritika on the cheek.

Earlier, there was a slap controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik when Pandey complimented Kritika's beauty, admitting to Lovekesh Kataria that he felt guilty for finding her attractive.

Payal Malik revealed Pandey's comment during Weekend Ka Vaar, causing Armaan to lose his cool. In a heated confrontation, Armaan slapped Pandey, shocking everyone. Despite breaking the rule of non-violence, Armaan was not eliminated. Instead, he was given a special case status and punished by being nominated for the entire season.

Vishal's parents also appeared on the show, assuring their son that he had done nothing wrong. However, when the media entered the house, they informed Armaan that Lovekesh, along with Vishal, had also checked out Kritika. This revelation left Armaan Malik even more disappointed.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 saw Rapper Naezy as the first runner-up and Ranvir Shorey as the second runner-up. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik also made it to the top 5 contestants. The grand finale took place on August 2. The finale was a thrilling episode, and now, the contestants are focusing on their personal lives.

