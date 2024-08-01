Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik REACTS to Armaan Malik’s eviction; Says 'Us ghar mein rehna hi nahi chhaiye tha'

Armaan Malik who entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with his two wives – Payel Malik and Kritika Malik has been one of the most talked about contestants this season. Two days before the Grand Finale, he was evicted from the show. Now, his first wife Payal Malik who was evicted in the first week, reacted to her husband’s elimination.

In her latest vlog, Payal Malik expressed happiness over her husband’s elimination. She also requested the netizens to stop spreading hate against her family now. In her words, “Mein toh bohot khush hu Armaan ji bahar aa gaye aur aaplog bhi bohot khush honge aur shayad aaj mithai bhi batenge. (I am very happy that Armaan has come out, and you all must be very happy too, and maybe today you will distribute sweets.)”

She continued justifying her statement and said, “Par mein isliye khush hu ki itni hate milne ke baad bhi us insaan ko us ghar mein rehna hi nahi chhaiye tha. Sahi huya wo nikal gaye aur wo nikle kis wajah se? Aaplog prayer kiya hoga itna zyada. Aab toh aapko khushi mil gayi hogi, aap hate failana bandh kar do. (But I am happy because, after receiving so much hate, that person shouldn't have stayed in that house. It's good that he came out, and why did he come out? You must have prayed so much. Now you must have gotten your happiness, so you should stop spreading hate.)”

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Malik family has been subjected to a lot of hate ever since they stepped inside the Bigg Boss house. Viewers trolled Armaan for his two marriages and questioned his loyalty to Payal. During the recent media interaction, Kritika was seen breaking down after the questions about their relationship.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have its Grand Finale on August 2. Currently, Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao are inside the house of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show. In the latest elimination before the finale, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria have been evicted.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Why did Payal Malik change her mind about divorcing Armaan Malik? Find out what she says