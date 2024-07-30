Bigg Boss OTT 3: Why did Payal Malik change her mind about divorcing Armaan Malik? Find out what she says

The Malik family, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Armaan Malik have been in the news ever since they stepped into the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Recently, Payal Malik garnered attention when she said that she would take care of the kids and divorce Armaan Malik. But it seems she has changed her mind. In her latest vlog, she announced her decision of not divorcing her husband.

Payal Malik changes her decision to divorce Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik

In one of her latest vlogs, Payal Malik sat with Kritika Malik’s mother and they talked about the hate their family is receiving.

The evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant says, “Ek cheez mereko Armaan ji ka aur Golu ka bohot achhi lagi, unlogon ko mere upar andha trust hai, aur mein bhi unpe andha trust karta hu. (One thing I really like about Armaan ji and Golu is that they have blind trust in me, and I also have blind trust in them)."

She continues saying, "Mein logon ke comments padhke, meine jo socha tha wo nahi karungi. Kyun karu? Mein karungi tabhhi galiyan doge, nahi karungi, tabhhi galiyan doge. (I read people's comments and decided that I won't do what I had thought of. Why should I do it? If I do it, you'll curse me, and if I don't do it, you'll still curse me.)”

Advertisement

Payal also says that once Armaan and Kritika step out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, things will go back to normal for them. She said that it was a mistake to be a part of the reality show. Since they had many fans who loved them, they thought they would get their support and love on the show.

Payal further says, "Abhi dekhna wo bahar aaynge na, unhe sabse pehle mai chahiye hongi. Unka andha vishwas hai mujh pe or ye vishwas kabhi nahi tutega. “(Just wait and see, when they come out, I'll be the first one they want. They have blind faith in me, and this faith will never be broken)."

She continues, "Maine apne bachho ke liye ye decision lia that, par log abhi bhi hate de rahe hai hume. To kya fayda? Hum ab marna pasand karenge hum, alag hona nahi. (I made this decision for my children, but people are still giving us hate. So what's the point? We would rather die than be separated.)”

Advertisement

In the vlog, she also talks about how she didn't like the reporters asking questions about her decision to Armaan and Kritika Malik. She would have preferred to break the news of divorce in person.

Payal Malik's stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3

For the unversed, Payal Malik joined the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house along with Armaan and Kritika Malik. But she was evicted after one week. Her husband and his second wife are still inside the house and they are in the top 7 contestants.

Speaking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show will have the Grand Finale on August 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vishal Pandey REACTS to Armaan Malik targeting his content, ‘Content ke liye do shadiya…’