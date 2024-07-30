Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vishal Pandey REACTS to Armaan Malik targeting his content, ‘Content ke liye do shadiya…’

Vishal Pandey was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the social media content creator talked about Armaan Malik disrespecting his father, talking about his content, and being targeted every Weekend Ka Vaar.

Inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik was sent talking about how Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria were in the show to revive their dying careers. In our exclusive chat with Vishal Pandey, we asked the evicted contestant about Armaan talking about his content.

The social media influencer said, "Jaha taak rahi baat content ki, kisi ke content pe nahi bolna chahiye, varna nein bhi bol sakta tha tu content ke liye do do shaadiya kar liye. Hein na? (When it comes to content, one should not comment on someone else's content; otherwise, I could have also said that you got married twice for the sake of content. Isn't it?)"

He continued saying, "Ye toh mein bhi bol sakta tha ki ek se nahi huya, abhi dusri shaadi kar lii, abhi bachhon ko bhi use kar raha hain content mein. Nahi, kyunki wo kisika kaam hain. Toh jaab mein ye baat uthayi ki kisika content pe maat jao, toh Weekend Ka Vaar mein mujhe hi sunna padha ki ye naya word aa gaya content. Pehle hota tha maa pe maat jaa, aab hota hain content pe maat jaa."

"(I could have said that one marriage didn't work out, so you got married again, and now you're using your kids in your content. No, because that's someone's work. So, when I raised the point that we shouldn't comment on someone else's content, I had to hear during Weekend Ka Vaar that there's this new phrase: don't go after someone's content. Earlier, it used to be don't go after someone's mother, and now it's don't go after someone's content.)"

How Vishal Pandey was evicted?

Talking about Vishal Pandey's eviction, his journey was cut short just ahead of the finale during the last Weekend Ka Vaar as he received the least votes from the contestants. Shivani Kumari was also evicted on the same day.

