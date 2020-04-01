EXCLUSIVE: ARMY share how BTS is helping them cope with anxiety during the lockdown period due to COVID 19

The coronavirus scare has kept us locked inside our homes, practicing self-isolation, which can be anxiety-inducing for many. Pinkvilla got in touch with several members of ARMY, who are based in India, asking them how BTS is helping them cope during the lockdown period.

It's been a crazy roller coaster ride of emotions for all of us, in the confines of our home, fearful for our health! Due to the coronavirus pandemic , a nationwide lockdown of 21 days has been imposed in India. Whether you are an introvert or an extrovert, it's been difficult to have the freedom of movement taken away from you at a moment's notice. For many, there's also a feeling of severe anxiety and claustrophobia that has taken over our mindset. However, for ARMY, there's a bright, shining light helping them get through and that's BTS!

Pinkvilla was able to get in touch with several members of ARMY, based in India, who spoke unabashedly about how the K-pop band has helped them deal with their varying degrees of emotions, amidst the lockdown period. While speaking to bangtan_india, a well-known Indian fan club of BTS, they shared that they are doing their best by staying at home to fight the virus. On how BTS is helping them cope with stress, bangtan_india revealed, "BTS has served as a ray of hope for ARMYs globally yet again. Their sincere love for ARMY, which is visible in everything they do makes all of us feel connected during this period of isolation. Be it speaking their most honest emotions on live broadcasts, sharing small things with us on their official fan cafe and social media, releasing content for us (especially about staying strong in this time), or telling us in countless ways how much they love and care for us."

For fellow ARMY, Monica Yadav, BTS came at a time when she was struggling with a lot of issues and it was their message on youth and mental health that drew her in. "When I started listening to them, I found out that Twitter was a very big platform for the fandom to understand their lyrics because of the lore ARMY translators, who were helping international fans to understand the in-depth meaning of their lyrics and what they are talking about," Monica shared.

When it comes to how BTS is helping her during the lockdown, Monica disclosed, "These are seven boys who just have fun, who create good music and you like to watch them. There is so much positivity in watching their content. You automatically become calm. You realise that you want to have a peaceful time and their content makes you happy. They are definitely a mood lifter for me! I can watch any Run BTS! episode and it will just really make me happy," and added, "Music transcends language and I think this is the time you can get into K-pop and Korean music." Monica also shared that she has the band's latest album, Map of the Soul: 7 on constant loop!

Haya Shaikh's emotions have been in a constant state of flux between anxiety and gratefulness to live another day. It was the dance practice video of Baepsae that really got this ARMY member hooked, line and sinker on to the boys, especially in terms of how carefree, honest and real the boys are, sans the celebrity facade that we are used to seeing.

"Streaming their albums all day and watching the content they release regularly are reasons I've been able to retain a modicum of my sanity! They're always so comforting and empowering, and their COVID-19 message was so very uplifting. It reminded me that we're in this together and that as long as we remain empathetic, kind and strong, we can overcome any and all obstacles. Their Run BTS! episodes have especially been a solace to me because watching them goof around in pajamas is honestly the only thing I need right now!," Haya shared when speaking about how the septet has helped her in keeping calm and collected during these troubling times.

When it comes to siblings Aaliya and Ayesha Pathan, both would agree that the troubling times at present are unnerving while the thought of going outside almost feels like a fantasy now! For Aaliya, it's the brotherhood between the boys and the fact that the seven singers are her muse as an artist, which is why she is such a big fan. BTS also helped her come out of a dark slump in her life and is the constant motivation for her to never lose hope. On the other hand, for Ayesha, as an introvert, it's the lyrics in particular that she finds most relatable when it comes to the septet. The fact that they have had their own trials and tribulations and are still filled with hope, positivity and confidence is what made her a part of ARMY.

On how she is coping with stress related to the lockdown period, Aaliya shared, "Their songs are filled with messages; to never give up hope and to keep trying our best. And that is exactly what I am doing. The situation is bad right now but we gotta have hope! Other than that, I am watching their old shows and concerts and movies to keep myself occupied. (We also have to get over this because I miss my babies!)"

"Being an introvert, I'm pretty used to being at home and keeping myself busy. Bangtan always keeps me entertained. You have so many things to watch of BTS and if you have watched every single thing, you can simply go on YouTube and search their funny compilation videos that some of the ARMY members have made. This way you can be in the BTS world and be happy," Ayesha confessed.

After talking to these lovely people, it's refreshing to see how a band of seven members can spread such positivity in a world that seems gloomy, at best. Their motto of love yourself is exactly what we need in a time of crisis as extreme as the current situation. So stay at home, because BTS has got you covered! As J-Hope said it best, "You will know when you listen to our new album and watch the performances, that liking BTS was the best decision ever!"

