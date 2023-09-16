EXCLUSIVE: Atlee confirms plans for Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan; Wants to make Vikram Rathore spin off too

After delivering blockbusters like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, director Atlee made his debut in the Hindi Film industry with the Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan. The film eventually took the shape of a Pan India Film with the director side by side SRK putting together a cast from across industries – right from Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt – for Jawan. The film today has proved to be a massive blockbuster and is on its way to emerge the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

'Vikram Rathore is my hero," says Atlee

Celebrating the film’s success, Atlee got in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. When asked about a character he would love to make a spin-off too, Atlee smiled, “Vikram Rathore for sure. Vikram Rathore is my hero. Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off to that. Let’s see.” The filmmaker added, “I am a daddy’s boy and hence, I love to write strong father characters. You can see it in all my films.”

Jawan ends with a promise for the sequel, as the characters of Azad and Vikram Rathore brace themselves up for another mission, this time to fight corruption against the backdrop of the Swiss Bank. Has Atlee discussed Jawan 2 with SRK? He replied, “Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

Is Atlee teaming up with Allu Arjun next?

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee opened up about the historic success of Jawan, the global stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, the idea of a two-hero film with SRK and Thalapathy Vijay, going bigger with every film, and also confirmed being in talks with Allu Arjun. Watch the full video here.

