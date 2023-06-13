EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on digital revolution, 'My career would be at a very bad place if there was no OTT'

Asur 2, directed by Oni Sen and starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti among others is now streaming successfully on Jio Cinema. The show has been raved by many with most calling it the best series in the country. The cast of Asur 2 graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they talked in length about their show, the digital revolution, Asur 3 and more.

Barun Sobti Admits His Career Would Be In A Bad Place If Not For The OTT Revolution

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Barun Sobti was asked about the advent of OTT and how it has changed the entire landscape, he said, "It started well. There were great shows coming out initially but recently, very average stuff is coming out. That's why it's such a refreshing thing and that's why Asur is doing so well I think. But it is a great medium. The thing is that it has opened up so many opportunities for so many different people. I mean I owe it to OTT. My career would be at a very bad place if there was no OTT. And there are a lot of people."

Barun Sobti Recalls Days He Wished For The OTT Revolution To Come In India

Barun talked about the OTT revolution in the west and how dearly he wished for it to happen in India. He said, "When OTT started in Hollywood, at that time I used to watch and I was like what great content is happening. It's got to do with that. Even the films coming (now) are not that great. OTT may not be giving good content but even the films coming are not great. At that time when the revolution came in the US, I also wished that that kind of revolution comes in India and I am a part of it. So this is the digital revolution."

Where To Watch Asur 2

Asur 2 can be streamed for free on Jio Cinema. Not just Asur 2 but also the first season of Asur is readily available to be streamed on the platform mentioned. The show boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Sharib Hashmi and many more. As far as Asur 3 goes, the makers haven't confirmed the same.

