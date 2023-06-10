EXCLUSIVE: Creator Gaurav Shukla on Asur 3 'If I have a better idea that can outdo season 2, I will go for it'

Asur 2 is currently the most popular series on Jio Cinema. The second season of Asur starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and others is being appreciated by audiences and critics alike. The creative team of Asur 2 - creator Gaurav Shukla, director Oni Sen and writer Abhijeet Khuman, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they passionately talked about their acclaimed show.

Gaurav Shukla Will Go Ahead With Asur 3 Only If He Has A Better Idea Than Asur 2

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when creator of Asur, Gaurav Shukla, was asked about his plans on developing Asur further, he said, "We haven't thought of anything and it is a long and soul-crushing process to come up with a plot. And it took a lot of time. When you are trying to outdo something well received, that has worked for the audience, you have to be very very sure until you are convinced that it is better than the previous one. If I have a better idea which can outdo season 2, I will go for it. If I don't think it is doing justice to the legacy, I will not creatively persuade."

Gaurav Shukla Wants To Be Absolutely Convinced To Make Asur 3

Gaurav Shukla, at the end of the conversation, when asked about the status on Asur 3, said, "We don't want to make it until we are absolutely convinced. The audiences have a way of interpretation and we cannot predict it but inside us, the three of us should be compelled and feel like we can invest our three years."

Oni Sen Says That Asur 3 Will Be Made If It Is Worth It

Oni Sen added to what Gaurav said, saying, "It has to be worth it and all of us should be aroused by it like - damn, it's a shame not to make it. Then we'll be good to make it."

Gaurav Shukla And Oni Sen Talk About Why They Are Apprehensive About Asur 3 At The Moment

Gaurav admitted that he had an idea but he is not compelled enough to develop it further. Oni said that he is glad that there is so much acceptance for Asur but admitted that making sequels to something successful can be dodgy.

Where To Watch Asur 2

Meanwhile, Asur 2 starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti and others can be watched for free on Jio Cinema.

