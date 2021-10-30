EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar joins Arjun Kapoor for Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor has signed Ajay Bahl’s next directorial, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In early October, the makers announced the film officially with the title, The Lady Killer. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me,” Arjun captioned the film’s poster on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has a new exciting update on this much awaited film.

We have learnt that Bhumi Pednekar has come onboard as the leading lady for the film. This will be the first time that Arjun and Bhumi will be seen on the big screen together. “The makers were extremely keen to get Bhumi onboard, and the actress too loved the script. The paperwork and other formalities are currently underway. Meanwhile, Ajay has begun work on the pre-production, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon,” informs a source close to the development. Ajay Bahl has earlier helmed B.A. Pass and Section 375.

According to the press release shared earlier, Arjun Kapoor revealed that when the script of The Lady Killer came his way, he was hooked to it. “It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged. I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey with my amazing producers Bhushan sir, Shaailesh sir and of course my director Ajay Bahl sir. I can't wait to begin prep for my role, it's going to be my most challenging role yet but I’m excited,” the actor had said.

Meanwhile, both Arjun and Bhumi have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Arjun has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline. Bhumi, on the other hand, will next be seen in Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan, among a few other interesting projects.

