Exclusive THE BIG DAY: Is Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal today or tomorrow?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s hush-hush wedding next week on December 9 is the talk of the town. While the traditional Punjabi wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, preceded by a mehndi and sangeet, we have heard that the star couple will be going in for a registered marriage either today or tomorrow.

Says a source, “Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

The source adds that Katrina and Vicky have apparently decided to scale down their grand wedding and have fewer people at the wedding venue because of the recent scare of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. “Everybody is careful about safety measures and wants to tread cautiously. The couple plan to have a more intimate wedding at the Six Senses resort and spa in Sawai Madhopur where each guest will be given a coded invite for entering the wedding. Apart from members of the family, the guest list includes Katrina’s close friends like Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, filmmaker Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife and Karan Johar. KJo is expected to attend the wedding with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star, Alia Bhatt. Alia and Katrina are acting together in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara (also starring Priyanka Chopra). Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma have also been invited. Salman will be in Riyadh rehearsing for his Dabangg show, so he will not be able to attend. While Katrina's close buddy Ali Abbas Zafar is shooting in Dubai for his new project with Shahid Kapoor, he is trying his best to make it for the wedding. When Katrina was in that city recently for an event (and shoot a cameo for his movie) she had dropped in to invite him specially for the wedding too. The actress' entire family of six sisters, brother and mother Suzanne Turquotte will attend the wedding as will Vicky's parents Sham and Veena and his brother Sunny.”

We had written about Vicky's director Shashank Khaitan attending the wedding but right now it is uncertain and one of the first guests to be confirmed. He has directed Vicky in the recently concluded Govinda Mera Naam and was expected to attend the wedding as part of the actor's baraatis. But he may be flying abroad for a month on December 6 for his directorial, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor.

The 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, with two palaces and two temples inside it, has been converted into the Six Senses resort and spa which also has the Barwara lake and the couple are said to have booked the entire resort for their upcoming nuptials with their team looking into the security arrangements on a daily level. Katrina and Vicky's wedding is expected to take place on December 9 while the engagement, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on the 7th and 8th of December. It will be a blend of the traditional and modern with the couple planning everything down to the smallest details.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to shoot for THIS film from December 15 after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; Read Deets