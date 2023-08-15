EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav opens up about his friendship with Abhishek Malhan

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the highly popular reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally come to an end with a grand finale event. Elvish Yadav, the popular YouTuber emerged as the winner of this season of the Voot reality show and lifted the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. Thus, Yadav has also emerged as the first-ever wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to win the show.

In a recent Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav extensively spoke about his journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. He also opened up about his much-talked-about friendship with Abhishek Malhan, the first runner-up of this season. Read the excerpts of the chat, below:

Elvish Yadav opens up about his friendship with Abhishek Malhan

In his chat with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav finally opened up about his famous friendship with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemate Abhishek Malhan and put all the ongoing rumors to rest. When he was asked if their friendship was affected in any way towards the end of the show, as the Bigg Boss audiences and analysts speculated, Yadav denied having any friction with Malhan.

"Nahi, not at all," stated the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. "Bilkul bhi nahi. Instead, our friendship even deepened. When two people understand each other so well, you win or I win - it feels the same. Koi dost mein takraar nahi (there is no friction between us at all," stated Elvish Yadav. Interestingly, he also revealed that they will always remain friends, and are also going to be neighbors, very soon.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive chat with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, below:

About Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on Voot, on August 14, Monday. Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Pooja Bhatt emerged as the Top 5 contestants of the Salman Khan show. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the season and took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. Abhishek Malhan, on the other hand, emerged as the first runner-up. Pooja Bhatt was the first contestant to get evicted from the Top 5, and she was followed by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

