EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor locks the theatrical release date of Mili, Thunivu and Maidaan – Find out

Boney Kapoor is all set to treat the audience in the coming four month as according to our sources close to the filmmaker, he has locked the theatrical release date of three of his upcoming films – the Janhvi Kapoor fronted Mili, the Ajith starrer Thunivu and the Ajay Devgn starring sport drama, Maidaan. The filmmaker opens his account with daughter Janhvi’s film in the month of November. A source shares, “Mili is directed by national award winner, Mathukutty Xavier and the team is all excited to bring it on the big screen on November 4,” revealed a source close to the development.

Mili is the first collaboration of Janhvi with her father, Boney. “It’s a survival thriller and the campaign begin within the next 10 days,” the source added. The release of Mili will be followed by his big-ticket action thriller, Thunivu with Ajith Kumar in lead. “The last schedule of Thunivu is expected to be wrapped up around October 20 and the makers will officially announce the day once the shoot is completed. As of now, the idea is to release Thunivu during the festive season of Pongal, but the final call will be taken around October 22,” the source informed.