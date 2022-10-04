EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor comes on board Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to go on floors in the month of January. The action packed entertainer is produced by Pooja Entertainment. Details
Pinkvilla was the first to report in December 2021 that Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming up for the first time on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Ali's banner. When there were various conjectures around the status quo of the film, we reported that the action-packed entertainer will go on floors by early 2023 and will be shot in Scotland, Alps, the UK, and Saudi. And now, we bring another exclusive update on what is touted to be among the biggest action spectacle of the Hindi Film Industry.
According to our sources, Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff in the film. “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff,” revealed a source close to the development.
Much like all Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, there is a strong character with ample of scope for the women in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. “Ali likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film,” the source added. The female lead opposite Akshay Kumar will be locked in the next 15 days and the makers are in conversation with actors from the top bracket. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to go on floors in the month of January with a five-month schedule, as the team intends to call it a wrap by May 2023. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar promised that the film will suffice all the fans of the action genre as he plans to bring old school and new school together. The filmmaker will be shooting with stunt teams from Hollywood.
The director also informed that there’s a reason why the film is titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it has nothing to do with the original film. The film releases in December 2023, and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
