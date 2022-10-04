EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor comes on board Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pinkvilla was the first to report in December 2021 that Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming up for the first time on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani with Ali's banner. When there were various conjectures around the status quo of the film, we reported that the action-packed entertainer will go on floors by early 2023 and will be shot in Scotland, Alps, the UK, and Saudi. And now, we bring another exclusive update on what is touted to be among the biggest action spectacle of the Hindi Film Industry.

According to our sources, Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani have roped in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff in the film. “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff,” revealed a source close to the development.