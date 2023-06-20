EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Aanand L Rai and Dhanush reunite on a love story a decade after the success of Raanjhanaa

In 2013, Aanand L Rai launched Dhanush in the Hindi Film Industry with his love story, Raanjhanaa, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The film went on to emerge as the sleeper hit of 2013 and played a big role in establishing Dhanush a known face in the Hindi markets. The duo reunited again on Atrangi Re, which was a direct-to-digital release in 2021, and the film again was appreciated for the plot and performances. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are ready for a hat-trick, as the duo is collaborating for the third time on a feature film.

Dhanush and Aanand L Rai ready to score a hat-trick

“Marking 10 years of Raanjhanaa, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are gearing up for a special collaboration on a yet untitled love story with action in its backdrop. The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently,” revealed a source close to the development.

The idea of announcing the film around the anniversary of Raanjhanaa is also a result of the fact that the film holds a special spot in Aanand L Rai’s heart. “Marking a decade of the musical love story, Aanand L Rai and team are ready to make a special announcement for audiences,” the source added.

Makers in talks to lock an A-Lister to play female lead

The core plot of the yet untitled action love story will be set in the heartland of India, much like other Aanand L Rai hits like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Raanjhanaa. Apart from Dhanush, the makers are looking to cast an A-List actor to play the female lead and get a big ensemble on board the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s next after Tiger 3 could be Tiger vs Pathaan with SRK; Few more directors in line