EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan prepare for a multi-villain arc in Siddharth Anand’s King; Extensive shoot in Europe

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on yet another action-packed thriller, with Sujoy Ghosh as the director. Soon after, we reported that the film in question will mark the big screen debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and the duo will be seen as mentor and protegee in the film, set against the backdrop of the underworld. Recently, it was reported by a portal that Abhishek Bachchan has been cast to play the antagonist turn in King.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to take on Abhishek Bachchan and co in King

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Sujoy Ghosh directorial rides on a multi-villain arc and the film will feature SRK and Suhana take them down. “While Abhishek Bachchan plays the main antagonist, there is a multi-villain arc in the film. The team is looking to cast credible actors from the Hindi Film Industry to play the negative turn. The casting is underway and the makers are looking to take the film on floors from November 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will be shot in India and Abroad, and extensive recce has been conducted by Siddharth Anand, Sujoy Ghosh, and the team in Europe. “They plan to shoot the film at multiple European Countries and a lot of action will unfold in Prague. Sid and the team have also done a recce at London, and the schedules of the shoot are being planned at the moment,” the source added.

King to release by end of 2025/early 2026

King features Shah Rukh Khan as an underworld don with Suhana as his protégé, and the makers are planning to make a raw action film with emotions for the spectacle. The actioner is produced by Marflix Entertainment with Red Chillies and is targeting to arrive on the big screen by late 2025/early 2026. After completing King by mid-2025, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to move on to the YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

