EXCLUSIVE: Comedies back in the business with Welcome, Housefull, Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Stree & Masti

Over the last few years, the Indian Film Industry has seen the establishment of multiple IP resulting in a formidable lineup of franchises in the time to come by. While action and larger-than-life entertainers are ruling the box office at present, the industry is setting itself up for a change of tides in the genre. 2024 will see producers and directors teaming up to announce and take on floors some of the biggest comic franchises of Hindi Cinema.

Akshay Kumar gears up for Welcome 3 and Housefull 5

The first to kick off is Welcome To The Jungle – The third installment of the Welcome Franchise. While the first schedule is already wrapped up, the team will reunite for a 50-day marathon schedule of the film in February in the Middle East. The Ahmed Khan directorial is led by Akshay Kumar with a formidable ensemble comprising of Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek and Kikoo Sharda among others. The film is gearing up for a release during the Christmas 2024 period and is at the moment one of the most anticipated films of the year, which is expected to embark on an excellent start at the box office.

Another Akshay Kumar franchise, Housefull 5, is ready to take off in September 2024 and producer Sajid Nadiadwala is going all out to amp up the scale of the franchise by bringing in the top names to join Akshay and Ritesh in the film. There’s also a change of genre in the world of Housefull, which should spike excitement in the audience and we will be bringing in more details on the same soon. The film is set for a release in June 2025 and will be the first franchise in Indian cinema to have 5 films under its kitty.

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor gear up their horror comedies

Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee reunite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the film is touted to go on floors in March 2024. The horror comedy produced by Bhushan Kumar will see the inclusion for two more female actors – one to play the ghost and one as the love interest – and the casting is underway. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2024 release for the horror comedy with a start-to-finish shoot plan starting in March. Buzz is, that the makers have initiated a conversation with Vidya Balan to return to the franchise as Manjulika, however, the things are yet to be on the paper.

Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are ready to bring Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which is all set to arrive on August 31. The film is presently been shot and the makers have promised a unique experience in the horror comedy space rooted in Indian Folklore. It will be a part of Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe and a crossover of Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is also expected in Stree 2.

Following the success of Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar are ready for a reunion on Dhamaal 4. While the timelines of shooting are yet to be locked, the industry chatter indicates that the film will kick off by the end of this year and will be the biggest film from the Dhamaal franchise. The film is presently in the scripting stage and will go into pre-production sometime in the middle of this year. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and arrive in 2025.

Series of comedies in the works

Subhash Kapoor too is gearing up for Jolly LLB 3 bringing together two Jolly’s – Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi – in this courtroom comedy. The filmmaker is presently on a recce and is targeting to take the film on floors by May 2024 and bring it to the big screen in 2025. Indra Kumar is ready to reboot the Masti Franchise too, with the return of OG Trio – Ritesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. It will be directed by Milap Zaveri and the buzz is, that the team will be shifting the storytelling template closer to the world of the first film. The movie is going on floors in the first quarter of 2024.

While the aforementioned films are confirmed and locked, others in the work include Hera Pheri 3, No Entry 2, and Golmaal 5, however, there is nothing concrete on the status quo of the same. Following an action packed 2023, the Hindi Film Industry is surely gearing up to take the audience on a trip of laughter in the year to come by.

