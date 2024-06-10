After overwhelming results in the opening weekend, the Dinesh Vijan-produced horror comedy, Munjya is continuing with its solid run at the box office in India on Monday. According to very early trends, the Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma starrer is looking to collect in the range of Rs 3.50 to 4.00 crore on the fourth day taking total collections to Rs 23.50 crore. The film is going neck to neck with the Friday biz until 4 PM, and if it manages to continue with the pace, we are headed to see a Monday higher than Friday.

Munjya is doing well all across the board – be it is mass belts or the premium plexes – with Maharashtra being the best-performing circuit. There are single screens in the interiors of Maharashtra where the business of Monday is even higher than Friday, and this indicates a long run for the film in the circuit. The local flavour seems to be working in its favour.

Munjya Day Wise Box Office Collections

Friday Rs 4.25 crore Saturday Rs 7.25 crore Sunday Rs 8.25 crore Monday Rs 3.75 crore (Expected) Total Rs 23.50 crore

While the weekend trend had consolidated the hit tag, the Monday estimates have given it a shot at even attaining the Super Hit tag. It’s difficult to put a number to Munjya right now, but even a conservative trend from hereon will take the film towards the Rs 70 crore mark, which is something that none could have thought off a week back.

Munjya ready for a long run at the box office

There is a big release on Friday in the form of Chandu Champion, but Munjya will hold its ground against the release and continue to draw an audience over the second weekend. There are still early days, but the first week of the horror comedy is expected to fall in the vicinity of Rs 33.50 crore, and there is a bright chance for it to top the half-century mark in less than 14 days.

All eyes on Munjya now.

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and the actuals may vary.

