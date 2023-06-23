EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil on Dhoomam in Malayalam & more: 'I put my energies in making a film than promotions'

Hombale Films are making their debut as a producer in the Malayalam market with the Fahadh Faasil-led thriller, Dhoomam. The film hit the cinema halls today and has opened with positive reviews, indicating a good run at the box office. On Friday morning, Fahadh got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While the Fridays of release are usually packed and stressful for most of the actors, Fahadh was in a rather relaxed space, confident of his work and hoping for the audience to resonate with the same.



‘Dhoomam was initially a Kannada Film, but I wanted to make it in Malayalam’

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Fahadh informs that he had first heard of Dhoomam in the pre-pandemic world. “Pawan (Kumar, director) had pitched me a script called Nicotine and at that point, they wanted to make it in Kannada. They wanted me to play a different character but back then, I was not ready to work outside of Malayalam films. Post-covid, I asked Pawan about the subject, and he said it’s now with Hombale, who then called me a few days later. Again, they wanted to make it in Kannada, but I didn’t want to do this subject outside of Malayalam. The conversations went on for a while and then we all eventually decided to make it in Malayalam,” Fahadh informs, adding further that he has a great equation with everyone at Homable and they are discussing many other scripts at this point of time.

Nicotine became Dhoomam and Fahadh believes that it’s a very relevant subject in today’s time and age. “At least one person in every household will be concerned about this issue. This isn’t an issue-based film, but a thriller about how the product reaches the consumer. I am eager to see how the audience reacts,” he admits. Over the last 4 years, Fahadh has opened to films in multiple languages. “I have put language as a secondary thing,” he smiles, adding further, “I am only looking out for freshness in the script. I want to get the feeling of exploring something new.”

‘I don’t want people to watch my bad films’

Fahadh has often maintained the stance of not promoting his films in a conventional way, as he believes in audience word of mouth. “I want the audience to talk for my films,” he keeps it simple, quick to add, “I have worked on a film for 100 days. I find it tiring to sell the film after that. I would rather put that energy into making the film than promoting it. If the film is good, people will watch it. I don’t want people to watch my bad films.”

The actor is also among the very few to not be on social media, despite the pressures from all quarters. “I never had a social media account. I was on Facebook in my college days and that’s all. I prefer to connect with people on a personal basis than on social media. I have always been like this, and I don’t want to change,” he concludes.

