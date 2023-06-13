EXCLUSIVE: Fukrey 3 gets a new release date; Set to release on December 1 – The Archies targets November 24

Over the years, Fukrey has become a popular franchise in the Hindi Film Industry with its characters gaining popularity in the youth. While the first part just about managed to be a hit film, the second part was a surprise as it proved to be a super hit at the box office, proving its popularity in the audience. Fukrey Returns released in 2017 and now, 6 years later, the team is all set to arrive with Fukrey 3. The producers, Excel Entertainment, had announced November 24 as the release, however, now we have exclusively learnt that Fukrey 3 is will now release in the month of December.

Fukrey 3 to release in December now

According to sources close to the development, Fukrey 3 is eyeing two dates – December 1 and December 8, though high chances are for a December 1 release. “Fukrey Returns was also a December release and the team wishes to bring the third instalment of this cult comedy also in the winter period. Two dates were discussed aggressively in the meetings over the last few weeks – December 1 and December 8, with most of the stakeholders favouring a December 1 release. An announcement is round the corner,” revealed a source close to the development.

The team is basically looking to maintain adequate space between Tiger 3 and Dunki and hence decided to come three weeks after Tiger 3 and three weeks before Dunki, getting the breathing space. Meanwhile, another Excel Production, The Archies is now looking at a November 24 release. “Producers have to abide by the calendar laid down by Netflix and at this point of time, The Archies is slated to release on November 24 on the digital platform. It’s going to be back-to-back releases for Excel in November and December,” the source added.

Excel working on script of Don 3 and Jee Le Zara

Meanwhile, Excel is currently working on the script of Don 3 and Jee Le Zara, both of which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. There are multiple other films also under development stage at the banner and announcements shall be made shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates.

