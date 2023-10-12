National Cinema Day Advance Booking: Fukrey 3, Mission Raniganj and Jawan sell 3.10 lakh tickets already

The National Cinema Day is here and it is ready to set the box office on fire. With tickets priced at Rs 99 only, the audiences are ready to turn up in big numbers to watch feature films in cinema halls, contributing majorly in increasing footfalls. Leading from the front for the National Cinema Day 2023 is the comic franchise, Fukrey 3. With a day still to go, the Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh and Richa Chaddha starrer has sold 1 lakh tickets in PVRInox and another 25,000 tickets in Cinepolis.

Fukrey leads the show with 1.25 lakh tickets sold already

The total sales for the film on its third Friday in the 3 top chains is 1.25 lakh and the movie will be looking to hit 2.50 lakh advance bookings by Thursday mid-night. For those unaware, this would be 4x of the advance bookings recorded by Fukrey for the opening day. The second-best pick for the day is the Akshay Kumar-led Mission Raniganj. The Tinu Suresh Desai directorial has sold approximately 83,000 tickets in PVRInox and another 20,000 tickets in Cinepolis. The total sale of Mission Raniganj for the National Cinema Day is 1.03 lakh and the total by Thursday end is going to be in the vicinity of 1.75 lakh. For the opening day, Mission Raniganj had sold 6,000 tickets in the three chains and this is 29 times higher than what it was.

It's certainly a major error from the makers as Mission Raniganj should have ideally released either a week before, reaping the benefit of the holiday period or a week later on national cinema day, opening up the film to a wider sample size due to holiday/incentive. A better release date would have given the film a bigger platform to fare.

Jawan's golden run continues

Jawan is continuing with its golden run and is competing with Mission Raniganj even in its sixth week. The film has sold approximately 70,000 tickets in PVRInox and 15,000 tickets in Cinepolis, taking the National Chain total to 85,000 tickets for National Cinema Day. Films, like Thank You For Coming, have also recorded better advances for the second Friday than the day of release.

National Cinema Day Advance Booking

Fukrey 3: 1.25 lakh tickets

Mission Raniganj: 1.03 lakh tickets

Jawan: 0.85 lakh tickets

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Third Quarter Box Office Report 2023: Hindi films collect 1470 crore; Jawan, Gadar 2 dominate with 1075 crore