Box Office: Fukrey 3 earns 41.50 crore in 4 days; The Vaccine War trends well to collect 3.90 crore but...

The Mrighdeep Singh Lamba-directed Fukrey 3 starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chaddha, has recorded a good trend in its opening weekend with the collections showing a spike on Saturday and Sunday. According to early estimates, Fukrey 3 has collected in the range of Rs 14.60 to 15.10 crore on Sunday, taking the four-day extended weekend total to Rs 41.50 crore.

The trend of Fukrey 3 through the four-day period has been good enough as after opening to Rs 8.50 crore on Thursday, the film collected Rs 7.50 crore, Rs 10.75 crore, and Rs 14.85 crore through the next 3 days. The National Multiplex Chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – have contributed 60 percent to the total business with collections of Rs 25 crore. The Sunday night shows, which usually drop for feature films, were steady for Fukrey 3 on account of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday tomorrow.

The comic caper will continue to put up a good show on Monday too on account of a National Holiday and the 5-day total through the holiday period will stand in the North of Rs 50 crore. It's then about showing the normal hold on weekdays and the spikes through the weekend to hit a century at the domestic box office.

Fukrey 3 Day Wise Box Office:

Day NBOC Thursday Rs 8.50 crore Friday Rs 7.50 crore Saturday Rs 10.75 crore Sunday Rs 14.85 crore Total Rs 41.60 crore

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed The Vaccine War showed a growth in numbers through the four-day extended weekend, though the over collections continued to be on the lower side. After opening at Rs 70 lakh on Thursday, the film dropped to Rs 55 lakh on Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 1.00 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.60 crore on Sunday, taking the four-day total collections in the range of Rs 3.85 crore.

The first two-day trend for The Vaccine War was discouraging but the spike on Saturday and Sunday has given a ray of hope to the film to sustain at a similar level for a couple of weeks. The business was of course boasted by the Buy One Get One Free offer and it's crucial for The Vaccine War to do well even without the offer in the long run. In-fact, BOGO has played a major role in giving the film a 60 percent push on Sunday, as offers always act as an incentive to bring in the audience in cinema halls. Much like Fukrey 3, even The Vaccine War will get the boast of Gandhi Jayanti Holiday on Monday and it’s a must for the film to stay afloat around the Sunday numbers for having a shot of doing respectable numbers in the long run. The four-day total, as mentioned above is low, but it’s not all lost yet as the trend has shown some sort of encouraging signal and the film needs to do something special from here as just the weekend trend alone is not good enough.

The Vaccine War Day Wise Box Office

Day NBOC Thursday Rs 0.70 crore Friday Rs 0.55 crore Saturday Rs 1.00 crore Sunday Rs 1.60 crore Total Rs 3.85 crore

