EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh: When I was marrying, people told me my career is over but that didn’t stop me

Genelia Dsouza is back to showbiz with her 2007 Hindi film It's My Life which will be going for the direct-to-TV route for the release. Genelia is returning to the screens after a gap and is pretty excited about it. About the same, she spoke to Pinkvilla about the film and returning to showbiz. She said that she is now ready to be back and is excited that the film is finally releasing. She also opened up on the relatability of her character and her decision to take a sabbatical from work. Over to her:

Your film, It's My Life, is releasing finally in Hindi soon. What had made you say yes to being a part of its remake too?

It’s My Life is actually one of the films I did in Telugu and continues to be one of the most cherished characters. I am still recognized in the South film industry for the role and also won an award for it. So, when I heard it is being remade, I was hoping that I would be chosen again for the film. In a lot of my films which were remade like Ready, you don’t get the opportunity to reprise the role, and hence I was very happy when I got the opportunity to play the character again in Tamil and Hindi. I was hoping that the film was made earlier but nonetheless it is very relevant, it is about relationships and very often the communication gap between two generations, especially between parents and child can cause issues and it is something which is very relevant. We have also gone through that. When I was making the film I did not realise it but when I saw it for the first time, it is a beautiful story to tell and has a lot of layers to it.

Genelia, people miss watching you onscreen. You took a sabbatical post-wedding and then embracing motherhood. Are you prepared to get back to acting now?

I hope to get more work now. I am not sure what kind of roles I will get or how the industry will welcome me. Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year And hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family the priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore. When I was getting married, I had people telling me that Oh you are getting married, for a girl, your career is done, I heard everything but I was clear that it is not going to stop me from marrying because I wanted that. I think but now I see a very positive change in the industry, where the content is evolving. There is a lot of work that artists and actors get which are not star-driven, or monotonous. There is a lot to do today as actors.

But are you ready to get back to the grind and pick more projects now?

Yes, I am ready to work but I am not sure if I would want to work throughout the year. I would probably want to do 2-3 films a year which would mean a lot to me, which will help me as an actor and as a person to grow. I want to do something which I love. I think I have stepped out of the phase where I have to work all the time and take whatever work comes to me. I think now I will do the job that I will want to do. Being an actor is one of the most important things for me. But the entire peripherals which go around for being a star, like a red carpet, photoshoot, is not my entire focus, I like that too but I love to work, to act. When I saw Delhi Crime, I was so amazed by it. I would love to do something like that. I am looking forward to it, to experimenting. I think I played this young bubbly girl most of the time and today, I could get a role to play a mother, a love interest because of the experience I have had in the last few years. I just feel that the learnings we have had from our experience can help us emote and portray certain nuances better than someone who has perhaps not gone through the same experience.

The film also starring Harman Baweja, Nana Patekar, and Kapil Sharma was shot in 2007 but never made it to the halls. The original Telugu film was released in 2006 and featured actors Siddharth, Prakash Raj, and Jayasudha. It's My Life has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sanjay Kapoor.

