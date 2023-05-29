EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Devaiah on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remark on depression: ‘Didn’t like that he was dismissive’

A few days ago, Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui faced flak on social media for his comments on depression and for seemingly dismissing the importance of mental health. In an interview with Mashable India, Nawazuddin said that depression is an urban concept. He said that nobody gets diagnosed with depression in villages and that he only heard about anxiety, depression, and other mental health-related illnesses after migrating to the city. In another interview with NDTV, Nawazuddin reiterated the same thing, and added that he might be wrong, but it is ‘his experience’. Gulshan Devaiah reacted to his statement, and in a tweet, he mentioned that he admires Nawazuddin for his craft, but wouldn’t take him seriously on this issue.

Gulshan Devaiah’s tweet garnered a lot of attention, and got people talking about it. Now, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Gulshan Devaiah said he felt Nawazuddin was a bit dismissive about mental health issues, and that people need to be able to talk about mental health comfortably.

Gulshan Devaiah on Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remark on depression

While speaking with Pinkvilla about his response to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remark on depression, the Dahaad actor said, “I’m very happy that it got some attention because it got people talking. I don't particularly care whether I'm right or wrong, or whether Nawaz is right or wrong. But I think we need to talk about this comfortably and get to a place where it's useful for us. We can always consult experts who will help us with the details, and correct our opinions etc. I didn't like the fact that he (Nawazuddin) was a bit dismissive of things. And then, to his credit, he himself said that he might be wrong about it.”

Gulshan Devaiah further added, “If it gets any traction, then I'm happy that it does because at least it will get us talking about it. We all can do better in our lives, in our families. We don't know any better sometimes, and if a little bit of focus on mental health can help us be better parents, children, brothers, friends, employees, then why not?”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remark on depression

While speaking with NDTV, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about his remark on depression being an urban issue. He said that he was just narrating his experience, and it’s possible that he might be wrong. “But even today, if I were to go to my village, and say that I have depression, I’d get slapped,” he said. He said that people in cities have the habit of glorifying even the smallest problems. “Unka dekho na jo footpath pe bhi baithke baarish me dance kar rahe hain. Unko to hota nahi hai depression.”

Gulshan Devaiah earlier reacted to this, and tweeted, “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue. If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.”

