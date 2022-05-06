EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Kartik Aaryan will film for Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and Sameer Vidwans’ next

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. Even while he is busy promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, he will soon wrap up shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Besides these films, the actor also has Sameer Vidwans’ next soulful musical love saga, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in his kitty. While Vidwans’ movie was announced in June 2021, Kartik’s look from Captain India was unveiled exactly a month later. “When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia,” Kartik had captioned the look on Instagram.

We now have an update on both these films. “Kartik has a busy 2022 ahead. Soon after completing Rohit’s film, he will start shooting for Sameer’s next in July. The pre-production work on the film is going on, while the director is in the process of locking the shooting locations. Thereafter, from September he will start filming for Hansal Mehta’s movie, which will be shot in many locations in India and abroad. Kartik will also start prepping for the part closer to the shooting date,” informs a source close to the development.

In February last year, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kartik is in talks with Hansal Mehta for a film, which will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala. Last month, Kartik was in Mauritius where he was shooting for Rohit’s film, and soon after his return he dived into Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s promotions, which releases on May 20. The title track from the Anees Bazmee directorial was unveiled recently. Kartik also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy in the pipeline.

